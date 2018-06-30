Our Place has traditionally stayed open only until 6 p.m. through the spring, summer and early fall. New funding will allow it to remain open until 9 p.m. daily. File photo

Our Place Society receives funding to extend summer hours

BC Housing, Island Health and the City of Victoria jointly pledge $125,000

Victoria’s Our Place Society has received $125,000 to extend its summer hours.

Summer may be warm, but that doesn’t change the resources homeless people need, said Grant McKenzie, Our Place director of communications.

“What we’ve really noticed from the City and neighbours is seeing more people with no place to go in the summer,” he said.

“We know from the police that the streets are safer when our doors are open; it gives people a place to congregate.”

The one-time influx of cash from BC Housing, City of Victoria and Island Health will help Our Place extend its summer schedule to match its winter hours and see it open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It was previously open only until 6 p.m. between April 1 and Oct. 31.

RELATED: Our Place looks to create new therapeutic recovery community in View Royal

McKenzie said Our Place can stay open longer in winter because they get more donations, particularly during their coat campaign. The shorter summer hours have left a gap in service, as night shelters don’t open until 9:30 or 10 p.m., he said.

“People are gathering around Our Place because that’s where they feel safe because we have patrol guards. People are also concerned for their stuff, if they have a cart they can’t wheel it into a park and camp.”

In order to keep the hours longer throughout the summer, Our Place needed an extra $25,000 per month, for a total of $125,000.

ALSO READ: Our Place offers ‘next steps’ to employment

B.C. Housing offered to make a one-time donation of $75,000 with the caveat that other partners also come forward to help cover the costs. Island Health pledged $25,000 and on Thursday the City of Victoria approved giving $25,000 from the contingency fund.

The City is also looking to meet with BC Housing and Island Health to find longer-term solutions.

McKenzie said the extra funding will not only help Our Place’s clients, but also help maintain good relationships with the Society’s neighbours.

“We want to be the best neighbour we can be,” he said. “Sometimes homelessness can be a hard thing to wrap your head around, but for us it’s about treating people with respect and dignity where they are not being judged.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Just Posted

BEST OF THE CITY: Ale trail hops outside city limits

Colwood beer spot opens craft scene to suburban dwellers

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

BEST OF THE CITY: Victoria’s distinction as a literary capital, fuelled by thousands of avid readers

Variety of bookstores in and around city hold hidden treasures for all

ALERT: Property tax cheques cashed early could leave some short for holiday weekend

RBC processed some post-dated City of Victoria cheques Thursday, will cover any fees incurred

Community organizer enters race for Saanich council

Teale Phelps Bondaroff promises to improve policies and process

Kitten yoga combines cuteness, relaxation at fundraiser for B.C. animal group

Langley City yoga instructor Ann Marie is leading kitten yoga classes to benefit LAPS.

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Thai prime minister to families of missing boys: Have faith

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave Friday despite days of efforts to drain it

Most Read