 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Former Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie to lead new B.C. political party

One BC was registered with Elections BC on June 9
Mark Page
Mark Page
250612-bpd-onebc
A new political party is being formed in B.C. with Vancouver—Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie at the helm.(Dallas_Brodie/X)

A new political party is being formed in B.C. with Vancouver—Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie at the helm.

An Elections BC spokesperson confirmed to Black Press Media that a party named One BC was registered on June 9.

Brodie is listed as the interim leader. 

Brodie left the BC Conservative Caucus in March after controversy erupted over her comments casting doubt on evidence of Indigenous children's graves at residential schools.

MLAs Tara Armstrong of Kelowna—Lake Country—Coldstream and Jordan Kealy of Peace River North left the Conservatives with Brodie.

It is not yet known whether those two will join Brodie in One BC. Tim Thielmann, the former BC Conservative candidate for Victoria—Beacon Hill, is listed as the party's contact.

Thielmann told Black Press Media to expect an official announcement about the party's launch "imminently."

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Mark Page

About the Author: Mark Page

I'm the B.C. legislative correspondent for Black Press Media's provincial news team.
Read more

More News

Apparent road rage incident lead to modular home dumped on Hwy 97 near Kelowna
Apparent road rage incident lead to modular home dumped on Hwy 97 near Kelowna
RCMP seeking witnesses in North Vancouver boat crash that left child dead
RCMP seeking witnesses in North Vancouver boat crash that left child dead
312-acre transfer gives First Nation critical land base on Vancouver Island
312-acre transfer gives First Nation critical land base on Vancouver Island