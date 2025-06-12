Former Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie to lead new B.C. political party

One BC was registered with Elections BC on June 9

A new political party is being formed in B.C. with Vancouver—Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie at the helm.

An Elections BC spokesperson confirmed to Black Press Media that a party named One BC was registered on June 9.

Brodie is listed as the interim leader.

Brodie left the BC Conservative Caucus in March after controversy erupted over her comments casting doubt on evidence of Indigenous children's graves at residential schools.

MLAs Tara Armstrong of Kelowna—Lake Country—Coldstream and Jordan Kealy of Peace River North left the Conservatives with Brodie.

It is not yet known whether those two will join Brodie in One BC. Tim Thielmann, the former BC Conservative candidate for Victoria—Beacon Hill, is listed as the party's contact.

Thielmann told Black Press Media to expect an official announcement about the party's launch "imminently."

More to come.