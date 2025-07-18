Out-of-control Similkameen fire still mapped at 3,000 hectares

The blaze is located south of Princeton, just east of Highway 3 and E.C. Manning Provincial Park

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says 10 helicopters and 113 crew members are on scene fighting the out-of-control Placer Creek wildfire, which remains mapped at 3,071 hectares in the Similkameen Valley on Friday (July 18).

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire.

BCWS said in a Friday afternoon update that 21 pieces of heavy equipment have also responded to the fire. It was discovered on July 12.

There is potential for increased wind-driven fire on some parts of the blaze Friday as crews brace for late afternoon gusts expected to reach up to 50km/h.

Temperatures are expected to cool down to around 23 C in the Placer Creek area after a multi-day stretch of above-seasonal marks.

BCWS crews said they're continuing to prioritize the western and northern flanks of the fire to prevent growth towards communities, properties, and Highway 3.

"Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3 and nearby communities," the provincial wildfire service added.

The northwest flank of the blaze, burning in challenging terrain, is still displaying "active fire behaviour," BCWS said.

"Ground crews have established water delivery and are using direct attack methods to cool flame at fire’s edge and secure the control line," its update reads.

Looking ahead to the weekend, BCWS says it expects temperatures of 21 C and 35 per cent humidity in the fire area on Saturday. Little to no precipitation is in the forecast.

There are no current area restrictions near the blaze. DriveBC is also reporting no fire-related road closures on Highway 3.