BC Wildfire Service: fire discovered on June 10

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a fire burning out of control south of Parksville.

The fire at Labour Day Lake was discovered this afternoon (June 10) and eight hectares in size as of 3:20 p.m.

There are currently two initial attack crews, two helicopters and one air tanker responding to the wildfire.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Service.