Out of control wildfire burns north of Kamloops

Chu Chua Fire Department Initial Attack crew dispatched to Lime Creek Wildfire near Barriere

A wildfire is burning out of control in the Lime Creek area near South Barriere Lake.

The blaze was first reported just after 4 p.m. on May 11, as of 8:40 p.m. the wildfire was an estimated .5 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire, the Chu Chua Volunteer Fire Department, a response officer, and one helicopter, are responding to the area, said CCVFD Chief Ron Lampreau Jr.

The blazed is suspected to be human caused.

The wildfire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts. BC Wildfire Service is applying more aggressive suppression and control methods such as burn-offs, and dropping water, foam, or retardant.

The Lime Creek wildfire is considered to be burning at a rank 1 or 2, or a smoldering ground fire with very little open flame at this time.

To report a fire contact: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell phone. The mobile app also provides the ability to directly report a wildfire through the app. If you are out of cell service when you report through the app it will auto-send immediately once back in service.

READ MORE: 2 wildfires spark between Merritt and Kamloops