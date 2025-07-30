Out of control wildfire reported north of Harrison Hot Springs

22 hectares burned in Bear Creek area

A 22-hectare wildfire is out of control north of Harrison Hot Springs.

B.C. Wildfire Service reported a wildfire in the Bear Creek area the early evening of Tuesday, July 29. It is located south of the Bear Creek Campground and east of Harrison Lake. BCWS has deployed initial attack crews, helicopters and air tankers to the area. The fire behaviour is currently rank 2 – a low-vigor surface fire with open flame – and rank 3 – a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Though there are no evacuation orders or alerts at this time, the BCWS reports campers in the vicinity have been asked to leave in the interest of public safety.

"This is a high-use recreation area and the public is asked to stay clear of active wildfire operations for their own safety," The BCWS states.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

There are currently three active wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area with the Bear Creek fire being the largest by far.

More to come.