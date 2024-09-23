'Out-of-control' wildfire reported on Mount Arrowsmith

BC Wildfire Service: Blaze discovered blaze Sept. 22

BC Wildfire Service is reporting an 'out-of-control' wildfire on Mount Arrowsmith.

The forest fire estimated at two hectares in size and was discovered on Sept. 22.

Dashwood Fire Department said, in a social media post on Sunday evening, that BC Wildfire will deal with this fire this morning (Sept. 23).

Two BC Wildfire initial attack crews, one unit crew and a response officer are responding to the fire. MOSAIC is also responding with three water tenders and personnel.

BC Wildfire Service lists the fire's location as Lockwood Creek.

Port Alberni Fire Department said on social media that it is aware of the fire and that BC Wildfire Service will take action this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts, according to BC Wildfire Service.