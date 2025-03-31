Outgoing MP Rachel Blaney thanks North Islanders for 10 years of support

Outgoing MP thanks riding for their support over last decade

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will not be in office much longer, as she announced just under a year ago that she would not be running in the upcoming federal election.

As her time as MP winds to a close, Blaney sent out a message to her riding, thanking them for almost 10 years.

"As we head into an election, I look back on my almost 10 years as MP for North Island - Powell River with immense gratitude and pride," Blaney wrote. "It has been an honour to serve as the representative of this region.

During her time in office, Blaney counts among her achievements bills like the service animal bill, her fight to end the marriage after 60 clause for veterans, and her push to enshrine the right to housing in the Canadian Bill of Rights. Also, in 2022, she helped return $742.4 million to around 183,000 low-income seniors who had their Guaranteed Income Supplement cancelled during the pandemic.

Blaney also introduced several private members bills to the house, including a bill to eliminate styrofoam from dock infrastructure, a national strategy on aging, and a bill about the duty to inform and assist Canadian Air Force personnel about their entitlements.

"I’m deeply thankful for every conversation, every idea shared, and every moment of collaboration. From the fight to bring back spot prawn sales, to making sure those who needed the Disability Tax Credit during the pandemic could access it, to securing vital resources for our region, I’m proud to have collaborated with so many wonderful people in North Island - Powell River," she said. "I’m also immensely proud of the dedicated team I worked alongside. Every day, we stayed focused on what mattered most to the people of this riding."