Outrage grows on North Coast over B.C. Ferries accessibility failures for 2+ months

“This is a clear human rights failure”: Eric McNeely, BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union president

A BC Ferries’ vessel, which connects several North Coast communities, has been operating without a functional elevator since Feb. 20, creating major challenges for passengers with mobility issues.

A critical link between Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Bella Bella, Klemtu, and Haida Gwaii, the Northern Adventure ferry’s broken elevator and stair lift have sparked concerns from the BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union and passengers over serious accessibility inadequacies.

“It’s not a good situation for anyone to be in, and we think that prioritizing fully accessible vessels and terminals is important, especially so in the North where there’s very limited options for people to travel. And in some cases, BC ferries may be the only option,” said Eric McNeely, BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union president.

The union represents more than 4,500 ferry and marine workers across the province, including deckhands, terminal staff, engineers, and stewards.

McNeely says that passengers with disabilities have been forced to crawl upstairs or pay others to carry them aboard the Northern Adventure.

“This is a clear human rights failure,” said the union president.

Several front-line deck workers are union members facing daily tension and conflict as travellers requiring assistance are left without safe or dignified ways to access the upper decks. Some older adults have even asked to be carried, placing workers in a moral dilemma as they are caught between compassion and an employer policy prohibiting them from carrying passengers.

For travellers from some remote coastal communities, this ship is their only lifeline to medical care, family, and essential services.

“Technicians have been on-vessel multiple times for repairs but have not been successful in finding a long-term fix for the elevator,” said Sonia Lowe, senior communications advisor at BC Ferries.

The elevator briefly resumed operation in early April but failed again shortly after.

Lowe explained that one of the challenges BC Ferries faces is that the original European elevator manufacturer is no longer in business, making it difficult to source replacement parts. To address this, the company is now collaborating with a new elevator supplier to develop a comprehensive repair plan and secure the necessary components, she said.

Technicians are scheduled to be back on board starting repairs on Wednesday, May 7.

“Eleven weeks without an elevator seems like a very long time in a company that receives a significant amount of provincial and federal funding, and accessibility should be a part of their public obligation,” said McNeely.

“This shouldn’t be happening in 2025. Delays sourcing a part are not an excuse. When people’s dignity and safety are on the line, you find a solution fast,” he added.

McNeely noted that passengers on this route are not permitted to remain in their vehicles and must exit and climb the stairs to reach the passenger area.

Additionally, the washrooms are limited to the stairs only.

“There’s quite a few elderly travellers at the northern routes. If anyone falls on those flight of stairs, that’s a real concern...It is difficult to be part of a system that isn’t humanizing the challenges that exist because of mechanical breakdowns. It’s 2025, we hosted the Paralympics. Rick Hansen tries to travel around, like we could do better?"

Lowe said BC Ferries is sorry about the situation.

“We understand the impact this has on passengers with accessibility needs and sincerely apologize for the ongoing inconvenience.”

The company has offered customers the option to cancel or reschedule their booking at no extra charge.

The BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union is calling for urgent repairs, immediate accommodations for passengers requiring assistance and a plan to prevent future failures.