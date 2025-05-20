Over 120 feral cats rescued in Lone Butte area

The operation cost $25,000 to complete

In late April and early May, the Straight Outta Rescue Society trapped, spayed and neutered over 120 feral and stray cats in the Lone Butte area.

This three-week-long project was undertaken by the society after concerned members of the local community reached out to Jenny Cutnam, the founder of Straight Outta Rescue. She noted her organization's mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home animals in need, especially those who have been abandoned or are a part of neglected feral colonies.

"We’re committed to reducing animal suffering through hands-on rescue, community education, and advocacy for responsible pet ownership, including spay/neuter initiatives," Cutnam explained.

After visiting Lone Butte in April, Cutnam said she quickly realized they were dealing with a large unmanaged colony that had rapidly multiplied. Straight Outta Rescue volunteers worked closely with local volunteers and community members to coordinate a trap-neuter-return (TNR) operation to help humanely manage and stabilize the feral cat colony.

Over three weeks, Cutnam said they trapped over 120 feral cats and then transported them down to a veterinarian in Surrey for medical care. After recovering, the cats were either returned to the colony or placed in foster homes if they were young enough to be adopted. The total cost of the operation was around $25,000.

"We trapped 118 cats that have been spayed or neutered and returned during this operation. This does not include the cats we’ve taken into care," Cutnam noted. "This is on the higher end of what we usually encounter, though not uncommon for unmanaged colonies. Often, we’re brought in once populations are already beyond what a single household or neighbourhood can support."

Cutnam said that a TNR operation is the most humane and effective way of controlling a feral cat population. She explained it prevents the cycle of breeding that causes colonies to grow so quickly, reduces the spread of disease and allows cats to live healthier lives overall. Cutnam said this isn't the first time they've helped support efforts to help mitigate the feral cat population in the South Cariboo, but noted this is their first large-scale operation.

"We are always open to helping where there is need, and we hope to return to the South Cariboo, both for follow-ups and new initiatives," Cutnam said. "The success of these operations depends greatly on community support and resources, but our goal is to make lasting improvements wherever we can."

In the meantime, Cutnam said local cat owners can help do their part by ensuring their pets are spayed or neutered. She noted that unaltered pets can contribute directly to the propagation or formation of a colony if allowed to roam freely.

Cutnam said that if you think there is a feral cat population in your community, you should reach out to a local veterinarian or animal control department to find out more about regional resources. While Straight Outta Rescue does its best to help, major operations like this one stretch their resources thinly.

"Seeing animals who’ve known only fear and hunger finally find safety and love is incredibly rewarding. Even just giving a feral cat the chance to live a healthier, more stable life through TNR is meaningful," Cutnam said. "Knowing we’re part of the solution drives us every day."