UPDATE: Power back on after large power outage in Saanich

A tree down on powerlines caused 1,200 people to go without power

B.C. Hydro says power is back after a tree falling onto powerlines left more than 1,200 people in Gordon Head without electricity. The area affected ran north of Hopesmore Drive, west of Gordon Head Road, south of Robinwood Drive and east of Bracken Drive. Power went out around 12:20 p.m. and took a little over an hour to restore.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 1,250 customers in #Saanich. They'll provide updates as available here: https://t.co/akQXej55p8 pic.twitter.com/N6On7nsc89 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 1, 2018

For the latest updates you can visit the B.C. Hydro website.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com