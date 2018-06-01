UPDATE: Power back on after large power outage in Saanich

A tree down on powerlines caused 1,200 people to go without power

B.C. Hydro says power is back after a tree falling onto powerlines left more than 1,200 people in Gordon Head without electricity. The area affected ran north of Hopesmore Drive, west of Gordon Head Road, south of Robinwood Drive and east of Bracken Drive. Power went out around 12:20 p.m. and took a little over an hour to restore.

For the latest updates you can visit the B.C. Hydro website.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system
Next story
Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Just Posted

UPDATE: Power back on after large power outage in Saanich

A tree down on powerlines caused 1,200 people to go without power

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read