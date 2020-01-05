Approximately 1,220 Sooke residents are affected by a power outage caused by strong winds, as of Sunday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Over 1,200 Sooke residents left in the dark after power outage

Gusts up to 80 km along Juan de Fuca Strait Sunday afternoon

Over 1,200 Sooke residents have been left in the dark after a power outage due to high winds on Sunday.

Power was knocked out to an estimated 1,220 homes near the municipality core east of Erinan Boulevard and west of Berkeley Road around 12:42 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

According to Sooke Fire Rescue Service, there are multiple reports of hydro lines down along West Coast Road.

West Coast Road is closed in both directions in the 6800 block. Vehicles will be detoured through Maple Avenue South to Grant Road and to Otter Point Road.

This comes after Environment Canada issued several wind warnings on Saturday, saying winds were expected to gradually strengthen throughout the day, particularly for Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

According to the national weather agency, the Juan de Fuca Strait saw gusts up to 80 km early afternoon. Winds are expected to slow down in the evening, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Crews are currently on-site in Sooke to fix the situation for affected residents.

Residents can find updates on the power outages in their area on BC Hydro’s website.

