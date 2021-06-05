Over 1,500 customers east of Sooke without power

Power was lost in the area west of La Bonne Road and east of West Coast Road just after 2:45 p.m.

Over 1,500 customers east of Sooke are without power after a Saturday afternoon outage.

Power was lost in the area west of La Bonne Road and east of West Coast Road just after 2:45 p.m. on June 5. BC Hydro is aware of the outage, but its website said crews hadn’t been assigned as of almost 3:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Updates can be found at https://bit.ly/3vV17F6.

