Over 1,500 customers east of Sooke without power

Over 1,500 customers east of Sooke are without power after a Saturday afternoon outage.
Power was lost in the area west of La Bonne Road and east of West Coast Road just after 2:45 p.m. on June 5. BC Hydro is aware of the outage, but its website said crews hadn’t been assigned as of almost 3:15 p.m.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
Updates can be found at https://bit.ly/3vV17F6.
