Over 1,500 people without power due to early morning West Shore crash

Some delays on Sooke Road as BC Hydro crews repair damage

A power outage is affecting over 1,500 people on the West Shore on the morning of Oct. 19. (BC Hydro)

More than 1,500 people on the West Shore are without power after an early morning crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

BC Hydro is advising 1,671 people in the area east of Happy Valley Road, south of Langford Parkway, north of Wendey Drive and west of Veterans Memorial Parkway are without power.

The power has been off since 1:37 a.m., but crews are on site and expect power to be restored by 8:40 a.m.

Google Traffic Maps shows a slow-moving area between Jacklin and Fulton roads.

