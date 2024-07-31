Over 550 people injured in B.C. Day weekend crashes each year, ICBC warns

Crashes caused by driver fatigue particularly common during July and August

ICBC is urging British Columbians to drive safely over the B.C. Day long weekend.

According to the insurance corporation, the three-day stretch sees an average of 2,064 crashes throughout the province each year. In those, around 562 people are injured and two people are killed.

ICBC says the majority of collisions are typically in the Lower Mainland. From 2018 to 2022, an average of 387 people were injured in 1,235 crashes each year over the holiday weekend. Another 78 people were injured in 352 crashes each year in the Southern Interior, followed by 67 people injured in 306 crashes on Vancouver Island and 24 people injured in 130 crashes in North Central B.C.

Speed, distraction and impairment are the leading causes of fatal crashes, but ICBC says fatigue is of particular concern during July and August as well. While an average of 55 people are injured or killed in driver-fatigue related collisions during the 10 other months of the year, July and August see an average of 87 such injuries or deaths.

ICBC says drivers should pull over to a safe spot and take a nap if they're noticing signs of fatigue. Those may include finding it difficult to stay in your lane, feeling your speed creeping up or down, getting blurred vision, zoning out for several minutes, yawning or daydreaming, or having difficulty keeping your eyes open or head up.

ICBC says people shouldn't drive at times when they would normally be sleeping and should ideally get at least seven hours of good quality sleep before hitting the road. The insurance corporation also warns that certain medications can cause drowsiness or impair driving.

It recommends drivers take a break every two hours and switch drivers when possible.

This weekend, travellers are also reminded that wildfires in parts of the province have caused some highway closures and could shutdown roadways on short notice. The Ministry of Transportation recommends that drivers plan out their route ahead of time and make sure they have a full tank of gas, food, water and an emergency kit.

A full list of road closures can be found on the DriveBC website.

