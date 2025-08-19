Overdose Awareness Day on the Island will be marked with memorial stations

Island Health putting out purple chairs, organizing awareness events this month

Island Health will be setting up memorial stations and holding events up and down the Island as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Overdose Awareness Day takes place on Aug. 31, with this year's theme 'one big family' representing that everyone is connected and through compassion and awareness, people can honour the lives lost and support those impacted by the toxic drug poisoning crisis.

Starting Monday, Aug. 25, purple chairs will be stationed at 18 Island Health locations as a memorial exhibit for those who have died during the toxic drug crisis. Each location will include information and resources, purple ribbon pins and an interactive memory board.

Tracey Thompson, Island Health harm reduction coordinator, told the News Bulletin that learning about and carrying naloxone is one way the general public can participate in reducing overdose deaths in the region.

"It's important for community members to know what resources are available to support them and if people are engaged in substance use and wanting some support, to understand what services are available," Thompson said. "That could be in the community through community agencies or through their physician, or through Island Health."

She said it can sometimes be difficult for people to understand what motivates substance use and some may have preconceived ideas.

"It's really important for us to try to reduce the stigma and think about how we can support people to get the help they might be looking for, rather than focusing on criminalizing or being punitive."

A press release from Island Health noted that drug poisonings are the leading cause of death among adults 19 to 59 years old on Vancouver Island. In the first half of 2025, toxic drugs have caused the deaths of 163 people across the Island Health region: 30 on the north Island, 77 on the central Island and 56 on the south Island.

In the release, Dr. Réka Gustafson, Island Health's chief medical health officer, said preventing overdose deaths requires "actions beyond health services including investment in the social determinants of health, like housing, income, education and social connection, which shape people’s vulnerability to substance use."

“These deaths are preventable,” the doctor said. “Remembering those we have lost honours them and keeps them in the centre of the dialogue about a meaningful response to the crisis from the entire community.”

Events marking the day will be held in Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Campbell River, Duncan, Gabriola Island, Crofton, Parksville, Sooke, Campbell River and Victoria.

In addition to in-person memorial stations, Island Health is hosting an online memory wall, available until Sept. 20. People can visit the website to share memories, special words and photos at app.mural.co/t/islandhealth6899/m/islandhealth6899/1747869109631/439e504eb6be0a4da5dfcf71e7c940e300813c0f.

Island Health advises that residents may call 1-888-885-8824 to learn about supports that best meet their needs, and if someone is experiencing a crisis, they can contact the Vancouver Island Crisis Line, available 24/7, at 1-888-494-3888. Additionally, mental health and substance use services can be viewed at Island Health's mental health and substance use services page at http://www.islandhealth.ca/our-services/mental-health-substance-use-services.

To sign up for toxic drug health alerts via text message, text 'join' to 253787.