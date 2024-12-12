 Skip to content
Overdue Island hunter's pre-trip prep helps rescuers, serves as great reminder

Search was part of a busy weekend for Alberni Valley Rescue Squad
241211-avn-avrs-hover-training-11dec2024_7627
Members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad practice hover exits with Ascent Helicopters during a recent training day. (Alberni Valley Rescue Squad photo)

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad volunteers had a busy weekend to ring in December.

The volunteer ground search and rescue team received a call about an overdue hunter who had not returned home at a pre-determined time.

"The hunter was well prepared," said an AVRS spokesperson. "He left a trip plan, stayed with his vehicle when it had broke down and was quickly located by rescuers in the early hours of the morning.

"This is a great reminder of the importance of planning ahead and staying put when things go wrong in the backcountry."

Members of the AVRS were also getting some unique training in addition to the search. Every year members practice hover exit training: they team up with Ascent Helicopters to learn how to properly disembark a helicopter when it isn't touching the ground. Trained volunteers are often airlifted into a search area for expediency.

