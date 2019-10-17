A Colwood councillor’s motion to ask staff for a report on the lack of garbage bins in the city was voted through unanimously. (Facebook/Dean Jantzen)

Overflowing garbage bin attracts Colwood councillor’s attention

Staff report will contain current locations, cost, and potential sites for new garbage bins

It all started when Colwood Coun. Dean Jantzen started receiving photos of overflowing garbage bins in Royal Bay, specifically one on the Royal Bay Secondary school property.

“When I saw that photo, I thought it was horrendous,” Jantzen explained. “In this case, I think it’s a byproduct from the new trails nearby that don’t have enough garbage bins.”

He pointed to Painter Trail as one of the causes for the garbage build-up.

On Oct. 15, Jantzen brought a motion to council to address the issue. It states that prior to 2020 budget deliberations, staff will provide a report identifying three main issues.

Firstly, a list of where existing waste bins and dog waste stations are in Colwood. Secondly, a list of potential locations where more waste stations could be installed. Lastly, how much it will cost to install and maintain the stations on new trails.

And if new trails are to be built, the report includes a plan by developers on where garbage bins are placed.

“I don’t want to deal with this every time we have a new park or trail,” Jantzen explained. “Acquiring the bin is the cheapest part, but figuring out the staffing requirement and service delivery is another thing. This seems like a simple issue, but we have to know how to provide this in an economical and long-lasting fashion.”

Council hasn’t placed a timeline for the staff report, but the timing is deliberate. They’ve asked it be completed before 2020 budget deliberations, which are scheduled to start next month.

