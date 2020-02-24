Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Overnight car break-ins spike in Oak Bay

E-bike wagon stolen from Oak Bay arena

Theft from unlocked vehicles is an ongoing phenomenon in Oak Bay but last week a resident was the victim of a rare break-and-enter when a thief smashed a window to gain access.

It was one of five thefts from vehicles reported to Oak Bay Police between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, a resident in the 1000-block of Oliver Street reported their vehicle was smashed into and personal electronic items and other property were missing.

Oak Bay Police were able to locate some of the property in the Victoria area and one suspect was arrested.

Three more vehicle break-ins were also reported. The first two were on Wednesday, one in the 2300-block of Windsor Road where the suspect forced the driver-side door open, and the other an unlocked car in the 1800-block of Foul Bay Road.

On Saturday two residents in the 900-block of Deal Street reported their vehicles were entered overnight.

On Sunday, a bright orange Radwagon e-bike was reported stolen from outside Oak Bay Recreation Centre. The lock was removed and the bike taken shortly before 9 p.m.

The bike has a long tail for children to sit on and a black basket.

There was also an unfortunate incident Thursday when someone appears to have jumped on the bumper of a car and forcibly detached the fender. It was the 1500-block of Clive Drive and no suspects have been identified.

