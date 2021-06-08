Overnight closures coming to Pat Bay Highway

The Pat Bay Highway will see partial night closures while crews conduct geotechnical surveying for the Keating Cross Road flyover project. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file photo)

Overnight lane closures will be interrupting traffic on the Pat Bay Highway for about a week.

The ministry of transportation and infrastructure issued a notice warning motorists travelling in Central Saanich on Keating Cross Road and Highway 17 of closures running from June 8 to 15.

Workers will be on-site conducting geotechnical investigations which involves drilling holes and analyzing soil samples to better understand subsurface ground conditions in preparation for the Highway 17/Keating Cross Road flyover project.

To facilitate this work, the ministry noted there will be closures on Highway 17 between 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Southbound lane closures will occur between June 8 and 10 with northbound closures from June 10 to 15.

Workers will be stationed on the provincial right of way between Tanner and Island View roads.

Drivers are asked to use caution and obey traffic control personnel.

