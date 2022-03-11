The Malahat on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. This section was scheduled for resurfacing but work was postponed until late next week due to weather. (File photo courtesy BC Transportation)

The Malahat on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. This section was scheduled for resurfacing but work was postponed until late next week due to weather. (File photo courtesy BC Transportation)

Overnight Malahat work postponed until next week

Closure for resurfacing rescheduled due to weather

Overnight work on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway that was originally scheduled to take place this weekend has been postponed.

Resurfacing of the northbound lanes between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill was scheduled to start overnight on Friday, March 11 at 10 p.m. (running until 5 a.m. on Saturday). Due to wet weather conditions, the work has been postponed until late next week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure did not give a specific date or time but noted a new advisory would be issued ahead of the work.

READ MORE: Malahat stretch facing planned closures Wednesday to Saturday

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahattrans-canada highwayWest Shore

Previous story
Victim in dirt biker’s sudden death near Ladysmith was shot, according to family
Next story
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward

Just Posted

A federal cairn and plaque atop Walbran Park, overlooks the shores of Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Federal cairn in Oak Bay skips Indigenous history, wording up for review

The Malahat on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. This section was scheduled for resurfacing but work was postponed until late next week due to weather. (File photo courtesy BC Transportation)
Overnight Malahat work postponed until next week

The Saanich Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at Tillicum Mall March 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigating sudden death of infant at Saanich mall

Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community gathered outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24 to stand against Russia’s invasion. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria experts offer tips on talking with kids about Russia’s war on Ukraine