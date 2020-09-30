The new southbound loop ramp exit at the McKenzie interchange opened Saturday, Aug. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight shutdown of Highway 1 at McKenzie interchange for sign installation

Traffic will be impacted in both directions, detour available

An upcoming nighttime closure will impact traffic on Highway 1 at the McKenzie interchange project.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an advisory on Sept. 30, asking motorists to avoid the area as both southbound and northbound lanes will be impacted.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed overnight between Tillicum Road and Admirals/McKenzie Avenue from 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The closure will allow crews to install an overhead guide sign.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic through an alternate route using Admirals Road, Gorge Road West and Tillicum Road.

Highway 1 southbound traffic turning onto McKenzie Avenue via the loop ramp will not be affected.

ALSO READ: McKenzie interchange project drives towards completion

 

