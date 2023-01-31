The DriveBC traffic camera on the Trans-Canada Highway at Okotoks Road, looking north, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Overnight snowfall dusts Greater Victoria

Road crews out clearing snow

Crews are out dealing with an early morning snowfall.

Snow continues to fall on the West Shore, at higher elevations, and in pockets across the region.

Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division is urging motorists to be cautious, especially if heading north over the Malahat and into the Cowichan Valley.

Emcon is also reminding drivers to allow extra time for this morning’s commute.

Flurries could linger into late morning Tuesday (Jan. 31) with up to 2 cm falling over portions of Greater Victoria before shifting to rain as temperatures rise to an expected 5 C.

More to come.

