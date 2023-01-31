Overnight snowfall dusts Greater Victoria

The DriveBC traffic camera on the Trans-Canada Highway at Okotoks Road, looking north, shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Crews are out dealing with an early morning snowfall.

Snow continues to fall on the West Shore, at higher elevations, and in pockets across the region.

Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division is urging motorists to be cautious, especially if heading north over the Malahat and into the Cowichan Valley.

Light #BCSnow flurries across of the South #VanIsle area. Be aware, and if headed North from #GreaterVictoria area – the #Malahat and #CowichanValley is experiencing some light accumulations. Be prepared and give yourself extra time for today's commute.#yyjtraffic @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/wXeBUUccDv — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) January 31, 2023

Emcon is also reminding drivers to allow extra time for this morning’s commute.

Flurries could linger into late morning Tuesday (Jan. 31) with up to 2 cm falling over portions of Greater Victoria before shifting to rain as temperatures rise to an expected 5 C.

More to come.

