Overnight Victoria West fire sends one resident to hospital

A Vic West resident was sent to hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation from a basement fire that broke out shortly after midnight Wednesday.
The Victoria Fire Department was called to the 900-block of Walker Street at 12:41 a.m. Upon crews’ arrival, Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson said, flames were lapping up the front side of the house through a shattered basement window.
Both residents of the home managed to escape the fire before crews arrived. One resident was treated for non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation on site before being taken to hospital, Atkinson said.
Crews had the fire under control by 1:43 a.m. and some firefighters remained on scene Wednesday morning, investigating the cause of the fire and damage caused.
