Traffic will be single-lane alternating overnight on Sooke Road at the Metchosin Road intersection and along Metchosin Road to Trout Lane. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

Overnight work on Sooke Road intersection may cause delays in Colwood

Work happening at Sooke and Metchosin intersection between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Road work may cause delays for motorists in Colwood at the intersection of Sooke and Metchosin roads.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating overnight as Capital City Paving finishes milling and paving work for the BC Hydro trench cuts on Sooke Road at the Metchosin Road intersection and along Metchosin Road to Trout Lane. Line painting will come immediately after.

“Delays are to be expected. Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians please be aware, use extra caution and follow all signs and traffic control personnel instructions,” the City of Colwood said in a statement.

Work got underway Wednesday evening and continues Thursday, June 30, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating overnight on Sooke Road at the Metchosin Road intersection and along Metchosin Road to Trout Lane. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
