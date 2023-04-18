Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to begin in May. (Province of British Columbia/flickr)

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to begin in May. (Province of British Columbia/flickr)

Overpass construction to bring closures to Saanich Peninsula’s main route

Pat Bay Highway work to get underway in May

Construction of the Keating flyover overpass could see one of the main routes on the Peninsula closed to traffic sporadically over the next two years.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming told Black Press Media closures of Highway 17 – including all-night disruptions – are possible but the contract stipulates traffic must flow during peak hours.

“There will be more information about that when the job starts getting underway.”

The province on Monday (April 17) announced the $54.5-million contract for the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project has been awarded to FlatIron Constructors Canada Ltd.

Construction of the overpass is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2025.

Fleming clarified following Monday’s announcement that the project is expected to break ground in May.

The project will see the northbound turn lane onto Keating Cross Road replaced with a flyover overpass from Highway 17. Other work will also include installing a new sidewalk on Keating Cross Road, widening Keating Cross Road and the highway, realigning the southbound on-ramp, and closing the Highway 17 access at East Saanich and Martindale roads.

“It’s about safety but it’s also about capacity. It’s about our clean transportation action plan so it builds (space for) bus priority lanes – bus on shoulder – for the rapid bus system we hope to implement on the Saanich Peninsula,” Fleming said.

Funding for the project was announced in August 2019, with preconstruction work getting underway last year. Fleming said since that 2019 announcement a lot of work has been done in terms of public engagement with residents and key organizations, including Keating Elementary School and the District of Central Saanich.

“Taking some additional time to get it right, I think is appropriate because it’s going to be difficult conditions,” he said. “It’s a bit of a pinched area in terms of available land to use so geotechnical work and a thorough assessment of the soil conditions was really important and that informs the strategy around design and construction.”

The MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake, Fleming is no stranger to the area and said the active transportation components of the project, including sidewalks and safer crossings for students, will help address safety concerns.

“It’s going to be much better in terms of improved sightlines and flow of traffic than what is there currently and everybody is going to benefit from this including people whose employment is in the Keating Cross Road business centre, which is one of the most dynamic manufacturing sectors in the southern Vancouver Island area.”

The project is budgeted to cost $76.8 million with $57.6 million coming from the province, $16.7 million from the federal government and $2.5 million from the District of Central Saanich.

-With files from Wolfgang Depner

READ MORE: $54.5-million contract awarded, construction to start on Keating overpass

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school
Next story
Traditional land returned to Osoyoos Indian Band

Just Posted

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to begin in May. (Province of British Columbia/flickr)
Overpass construction to bring closures to Saanich Peninsula’s main route

Colwood Coun. Ian Ward with his family. His son Liam (second from right) is set to lose his family doctor on June 30. (Courtesy of Ian Ward)
Colwood politician ‘pretty pessimistic’ after son loses family doctor to retirement

Kim Colpman of Large and Co., at 2326 Oak Bay Ave., where the proposed four-storey, 14-unit Quest building would stand. The project failed to get as far as a public hearing when last pitched in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Four-storey Quest project pitched for Oak Bay Avenue – again

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Uber Eats launches cannabis delivery service in Victoria