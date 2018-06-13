A firefighter with View Royal Fire Rescue assesses the damage on a commercial vehicle that struck the pedestrian bridge at the corner of Atkins and Six Mile Roads near Thetis Lake in View Royal Wednesday afternoon. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Pedestrian bridge struck at Atkins and Six Mile in View Royal

Traffic down to single lane, motorists asked to avoid the area

A small crane truck has struck the pedestrian and cycling bridge at the corner of Atkins and Six Mile roads near Thetis Lake in View Royal.

Some damage is visible on the Galloping Goose Trail bridge, which View Royal Fire Rescue has closed as a precaution.

Emergency crews were called to the scene late Wednesday morning and traffic is down to a single lane while crews inspect the damage.

The Town of View Royal is asking motorists to avoid the area until the roadway fully reopens.

More to come.

