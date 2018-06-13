Pedestrian bridge struck at Atkins and Six Mile in View Royal

Traffic down to single lane, motorists asked to avoid the area

A firefighter with View Royal Fire Rescue assesses the damage on a commercial vehicle that struck the pedestrian bridge at the corner of Atkins and Six Mile Roads near Thetis Lake in View Royal Wednesday afternoon. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

A small crane truck has struck the pedestrian and cycling bridge at the corner of Atkins and Six Mile roads near Thetis Lake in View Royal.

Some damage is visible on the Galloping Goose Trail bridge, which View Royal Fire Rescue has closed as a precaution.

Crews continue to assess the damage done to the overpass and the vehicle. #yyj pic.twitter.com/g9ewGmrnF2 — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 13, 2018

Emergency crews were called to the scene late Wednesday morning and traffic is down to a single lane while crews inspect the damage.

Pedestrian/cyclists: Please avoid the Galloping Goose bridge over Six Mile Rd in View Royal due to MVI. The GG bridge is closed to traffic. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 13, 2018

The Town of View Royal is asking motorists to avoid the area until the roadway fully reopens.

Traffic alert: incident at Six Mile Rd and Atkins Rd. Currently experiencing major delays; down to single lane traffic only. Please avoid the area if possible #yyj #yyjtraffic — Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) June 13, 2018

