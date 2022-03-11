Overturned car stalls Langford traffic at busy intersection

Car upside down on Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway

An overturned car has traffic backed up near Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Webster)

A car flipped its roof in the middle of one of Langford’s busiest intersections after 5 p.m. has rush-hour traffic backed up as crews clear the overturned vehicle from one lane of Goldstream Avenue, where it crosses Veterans Memorial Parkway.

No details were immediately available as to how the car came to be on its roof, or whether there were injuries to vehicle occupants.

More to come.

