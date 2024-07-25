Owner of dogs that killed B.C. boy charged with criminal negligence

Kache Grist was in Edmonton visiting his father at the time of the attack

The owner of the two dogs that mauled an Osoyoos boy to death in April has been charged with criminal negligence in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a press release on July 24, announcing that the dogs' owner, Crystal Jean MacDonald, had been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison under the Canadian Criminal Code.

On April 1, 2024, Edmonton Police were called to a home for a reported dog attack. They found Kache Grist at the scene and attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, but he died due to his injuries.

Grist, a Grade 5 student of Osoyoos Elementary School, had been at the Alberta home visiting his father for Easter.

The two dogs belonged to MacDonald, a roommate of Grist's father. The two dogs were seized by animal control.