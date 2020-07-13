Langford man Kyle Mostowy was sentenced to nine months in prison and two years probation for one count of sexual assault in 2014. (Black Press Media file photo)

Owner of Langford construction company gets nine months for sexual assault

Kyle Mostowy already spent time in prison for sexually assaulting employees

A former Langford construction company owner has been sentenced to nine months in prison and two years of probation for one count of sexual assault occurring in 2014.

Kyle Mostowy was sentenced July 10 in B.C. Supreme Court for assaults committed between April 1 and June 30 of 2014.

In 2017, Mostowy, who was once the owner and project manager for All Canadian Construction Ltd., was sentenced to 36 months in prison for sexually assaulting five of his employees between October 2010 and September 2011.

READ ALSO: Langford construction company owner charged with sexual assault

