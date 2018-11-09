Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Sukhmander Singh, right, owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, arrives at court to face non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The owner of a Calgary trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has made his first appearance in court.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has not retained a lawyer and was represented by duty counsel, who asked the matter be set over to Nov. 30.

Singh, who is 36, did not speak to anyone on his way into court.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured in rural Saskatchewan when the Broncos team bus and a semi-truck owned by Singh collided last spring.

READ MORE: Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay
Next story
Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

Just Posted

Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

A woman was struck while conducting traffic Friday morning

Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

BC Transit is offering free bus services across Greater Victoria

Volunteers alarmed as 11 salmon found dead in Colquitz fish fence

High water temperatures, toxicity levels the early scapegoat for deaths

Head-on collision in View Royal under investigation

Traffic was delayed for more than an hour after Admiral’s Road crash

Island Métis society rights long cultural misstep with Vancouver Island First Nations

Over 20 years ago the society accidentally showed disrespect to local First Nations

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read