Owner reunited with microchipped pooch 6 months after B.C. dog-napping

Victoria animal rescue volunteers track down Sweet Pea's owner

A pooch named Sweet Pea had a heart-warming reunion with its owner over the holidays after being dog-napped over the summer.

"It's such a painful thing to lose a dog, a pet [like] Sweet Pea," said Mary Martin, owner of the 15-year-old Maltese. "Wondering if she was being cared for properly and wondering how she was."

While in Vancouver this past June, Martin said she gave someone she knew a lift in her car and when she got out to use the washroom, the person untied her pet and fled. It was reported to the Vancouver Police Department, but Martin said the alleged thief, a relative, denied having the dog when confronted.

Const. Tania Visintin, police spokesperson, told Black Press Media that the man said he may have left the dog on a bus, but was unsure.

"I refused to give up hope because I love her, and I then came to the conclusion as long as she is being loved and taken care of, that is the most important thing," Martin said. "If she's happy, I'm happy for her but I also missed her."

Martin added that she found comfort in Coast Salish teachings to "not to pine over your child when you're away from them, because they can feel it."

"So that's what I did. I prayed because I wanted her to be safe, and to come back."

Fast forward to Christmas Eve, Sweet Pea was voluntarily surrendered to Broken Promises Rescue in Victoria.

After a veterinary examination, the rescue volunteers learned the dog was chipped and that its owner, who was not the person who surrendered the animal, lived on the Island. In fact, she lived five minutes away from the rescuer who was caring for the dog.

In an online post, the rescuer wrote that the moment the dog was reunited with its owner on New Year's Eve "was pure magic."

"Sweet Pea’s tail didn’t stop wagging, and her joy was contagious," they said.

Broken Promises Rescue used the opportunity to remind people to ensure their pets are microchipped. Like the story of Sweet Pea shows, "it could save their lives and bring them home."

"She's still the same," Martin said. "When she goes to bed she gets under the covers and then she pushes her bum right up on me."

Now settling in at home, Martin said Sweet Pea will need a surgery and dental work. The surgery, which is unrelated to the incident, could cost upwards of $5,000. As a result, she plans to launch an online fundraiser in February.

Martin said sometimes people don't realize how much they can hurt someone through their pet.

"It's something that's unforgivable, to do such a cruel thing to someone's dog, whether you know them or not," Martin said.