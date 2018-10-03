Owner wants tent city campers off West Saanich property

The owner of a West Saanich property wants to evict the 20 people who moved there from Goldstream Provincial Park on Tuesday.

David Shebib, who has been living at 5090 West Saanich Rd., invited the remaining 20 to 25 homeless campers that were evicted from Goldstream to stay until Oct. 20. Most of the group has been together since the tent city at Regina Park and wanted to stay together. They moved in Tuesday afternoon and set up camp next to the house.

However, Shebib is not the owner, and is not even listed as a tenant, said Sam Seera, who co-owns the property with Gurpal Aujla. Shebib’s son, Andrew McLean, is the listed tenant on a month to month agreement.

Seera was unaware of the invitation and has called the city, the police, and has visited the local Residential Tenancy Branch.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to get these people off,” said Seera, who lives elsewhere in Saanich. “Who is going to pay if there is damage to the property, if there is soil contamination like there was at Regina Park.”

Shebib, who is running for mayor in Saanich, has been on the property for nearly a decade. In 2011 his Free Store was shut down by Saanich. Shebib told the Saanich News on Tuesday that he was headed to his property in Bella Coola on Tuesday with no intentions of posting any signs for the election campaign.

“This is a political move and I’m caught in the middle, and I am frustrated,” Seera said. “I thought I’d just call the police and say they’re trespassing but that’s not the case. I have to go through these residency channels and it could be a long time.”

Seera visited the Residential Tenancy Branch on Wednesday morning with hopes of evicting the current tenant for a breach of contract.

As of Wednesday he was unable to contact McLean.

More to come.

