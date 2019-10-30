Despite a mounting a public relations campaign that appeared to show overwhelming support for the proposed Happy Buddha Cannabis outlet on Sidney’s Beacon Avenue, Sidney council denied the application. Its would-be operators are now weighing their options (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Owners of denied pot store in Sidney have not ruled out legal action

Cindy Pendergast and Brad Styles say they are weighing their options

One of the entrepreneurs behind what would have been Sidney’s first pot store said she and her partner are unsure about their next move, but have not ruled out legal options.

“We are considering all of our options,” said Cindy Pendergast. “Believe it or not, we still think there is a way forward, and we are still hopeful that things can resolve. So we are not lawyers, we are not municipal politicians, we don’t know quite how to manage that, but we are taking advice from different folks to see if it is feasible to somehow get us to where we all like to be. I’m not saying it includes lawyers, but I am not saying it excludes lawyers.”

RELATED: Sidney’s first-ever pot store application flames out before council

Pendergast made these comments after Sidney councillors voted 4-3 to deny the application for Happy Buddha Cannabis, which she and her partner Brad Styles were planning to open in the 2400-block of Beacon Avenue. Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith joined Couns. Barbara Fallot, Terri O’Keeffe, and Chad Rintoul in denying the application, while Couns. Sara Duncan, Scott Garnett and Peter Wainwright favoured it.

When asked about her prospects of success, if she and Styles were to pursue legal actions, Pendergast said she is very hopeful.

“I believe that the folks in Sidney have been extremely clear about supporting cannabis, certainly on Beacon Avenue. I believe the business community has been very supportive, and that gives us the hope that this will actually happen.”

She also said that they may end up elsewhere after having spent just shy of $40,000 on their would-be store for which they hold a lease. (Pendergast declined to discuss the details of their lease).

RELATED: Sidney plans to prohibit pot stores on main shopping street

“It may or may not be in Sidney,” she said. “We are not sure. We really are re-grouping and considering all options.” She stressed though they are not considering another location as of now.

The fate of the application hinged on reconciling two contrary requirements. While the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch (LCRB) requires opaque window coverings, Sidney’s development permit guidelines require active — transparent — windows for Beacon Avenue.

Duncan argued that council’s opposition was not really about active storefronts, but an ambition to control the behaviour of business.

During the Monday meeting, Wainwright said Sidney did not treat the application fairly.

“I would say there is some unfairness, yes I would, and not particularly against us, but merely because the process is so new,” Pendergast said. “I don’t know if council is unfair particularly to us, or simply to all cannabis retailers. I can’t answer that, but I will say we do feel some frustration. However, we are always working towards solution.”

Not all members of council agreed with Wainwright’s assessment that Sidney treated the application unfairly, including Mayor McNeil-Smith, who said he fully expects a cannabis retail store in downtown Sidney off Beacon Avenue.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Missing mushroom picker found deceased near Campbell River
Next story
WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

VicPD seeks witnesses to altercation near Spinnakers

One witness was on a red 10-speed bike

Owners of denied pot store in Sidney have not ruled out legal action

Cindy Pendergast and Brad Styles say they are weighing their options

Bulk or boxed candy? Trick-or-treat maps help Canadian families prepare for Halloween

Census Mapper uses 2016 census data to predict busiest neighbourhoods

Saanich police seek suspect after aquatic wheelchair swiped from recreation centre

Wheelchair stolen on Oct. 17 from Gordon Heads Rec. Centre is valued at $2,000

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Missing mushroom picker found deceased near Campbell River

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Most Read