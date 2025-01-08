Owners plan to rebuild Telegraph Cove after devastating fire, operate this year

The flames consumed the pub, restaurant, Tide Rip Tours office, Prince of Whales office and the Whale Interpretive Centre

Telegraph Cove will rise from the ashes and plans to be operational this year.

The owners of the iconic seaside resort near the northern tip of Vancouver Island made that plan public today in a statement released to Black Press Media.

"Marilyn and I have had Telegraph Cove for 45 years and realize what this little town means to the North Island citizens," said Gordie Graham in a statement. "People worldwide have sent their thoughts, good wishes, and good memories. Once the authorities get their investigation finished we will be proceeding with the rebuild and plan to be operational this season. Our love and thanks to all and everyone that was involved."

The New Year's Eve fire in Telegraph Cove started early in the morning at the north end of the boardwalk.

The flames quickly spread, consuming the pub, restaurant, Tide Rip Tours office, Prince of Whales office and the Whale Interpretive Centre.

Firefighters, along with other first responders, bravely attended the scene from Port McNeill, Hyde Creek, Port Hardy, Sointula and Alert Bay, battling the blaze until it was eventually contained and they were able to finish cleaning up and leave Telegraph Cove late in the afternoon on Jan. 1.

Andrew Hory, chair of area's Regional District of Mount Waddington noted local government was saddened by the losses from the fire at Telegraph Cove, stating the impact will affect residents as well as visitors who are drawn to the area every year.

"Despite these challenges, our community is resilient and has faced similar challenges in the past that have been successfully overcome," said Hory. "Over the next several months, we expect work will begin in collaboration with proprietors, stakeholders and other groups to help identify the challenges and develop resources needed to implement the rebuilding plan."

Hory added while it's discouraging at the moment, "we hope the destruction caused by the fire offers potential opportunity that could go beyond the current operation and establish the strong landmark for North Vancouver Island."

As of Wednesday, Jan. 8, the official GoFundMe page for Telegraph Cove has reached over $30,000.

A fundraiser page for the Whale Interpretive Centre has raised over $76,000 as of Jan. 8.