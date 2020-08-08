Pacific FC supporter groups, the Torcida Organizada Pacific and the Lake Side Buoys, met the team for a cheerful farewell outside the Victoria International Airport at 5 a.m. on Aug. 8. (Pacific FC/Twitter)

Pacific FC fans send players off to Canadian Premier League with airport fanfare

Pacific FC to compete in P.E.I. starting Aug. 13

The Pacific Football Club’s supporters sent the team off with some early morning fanfare on Aug. 8 as players set out for their cross-country trip to Prince Edward Island to take part in the 2020 Canadian Premier League season.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, the Torcida Organizada Pacific and the Lake Side Buoys – two groups of Pacific FC mega-fans – met up at the Victoria International Airport to say farewell to the athletes and coaches.

READ ALSO: Belmont grad signs with Pacific FC

The team’s supporters were bright-eyed and ready to make some noise despite the early hour. Fans showed up with flags, banners and team apparel to send their team off right while practising social distancing. Players and staff said goodbye to their fans and to their home turf at the newly renovated Westhills Stadium and set off for the East Coast.

READ ALSO: Langford pitches Westhills as Canadian Premier League soccer hub

In Charlottetown, P.E.I., the Pacific FC will spend six weeks facing off against seven other teams at the Island Games. All players and staff self-isolated ahead of the trip.

The season will start on Aug. 13 when Forge FC and Cavalry FC, the 2019 season finalists, face off. All games will take place in Charlottetown and will be closed to the public until further notice. Fans can tune in online or on T.V.

For updates on the Pacific FC’s games, follow the team on social media or visit pacificfc.ca.

Pacific FC

