PHOTOS: Pacific FC mark long-awaited Greater Victoria return with win over Calgary

Friday night’s long-awaited return of Pacific FC to Langford also saw the return of large crowds filling the stands for live, major sports in Greater Victoria.

After 16 months of enduring shuttered or bubble seasons, over 2,500 fans donning the Pacific purple lined the Starlight Stadium bleachers on July 30.

When the pandemic hit, roars of raucous crowds rang silent in arenas or stadiums and instead cheers belted out from balconies and backyards to applaud front-line workers.

“It’s been tough and we’ve got to give credit to the healthcare workers and all the humans who have been affected by this pandemic,” said PFC coach Pa-Modou Kah. “It’s very easy to get lost because you’re not doing what you love, but then (think of) the people who have been lost to the pandemic. So, my focus was to make sure that we understand that we’re privileged to do what we love.”

Langford’s mayor echoed the support for essential workers while addressing the crowd pre-game.

“I just want to recognize all those front-line workers who made this possible, without their hard work we wouldn’t be sitting here today,” said Mayor Stew Young.

Fans then made themselves heard in the stadium for the first time in 689 days when they took over to sing the national anthem. After kickoff, it didn’t take long for them to get loud again.

At the 3-minute mark, all 2,661 in attendance erupted in unison when the Pacific opened the scoring.

Streaking into the box, team-leading goalscorer Marco Bustos stripped the ball from the Cavalry defense and, after a slight stumble, managed to stay on his feet before punching one past the Calgary keeper.

“Just to hear everyone loud is something I missed quite a lot,” he said, following the match.

Cavalry keeper Marco Carducci thwarted several strong attempts that the West Shore team through the first half, with many coming from prime scoring areas. His best came in the half’s final minutes when a Bustos corner kick was headed into the air in front of the net. Stepping into the box, Jamar Dixon picked the ball out of the air with a left-footed strike – bound for just below the bar – before a leaping Carducci deflected it up and out of play.

After outshooting the Cavalry in the first, the Pacific continued to own possession and sustained the offensive pressure in the second half, but the Calgary keeper shut down their multiple strong chances.

It remained a 1-0 match until the waning minutes, when Pacific attacker Gianni dos Santos ran down an overhead pass and broke free on the right side in Cavalry territory, before sending a bullet strike into the top right of the net – sealing the home-opener win for the local club.

