Pacific FC fans in their purple and green colours. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Staff)

Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

Noah Verhoeven, a 19 year-old midfielder earns big opportunity

Pacific FC’s Noah Verhoeven has been invited to train with the Canada’s Men’s National Soccer Team for the remainder of the pre-tournament camp they are currently participating in.

The Los Angeles camp is being held in preparation ahead of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 19-year-old midfielder will train with the squad as Canada prepares for its opening game versus Martinique on Saturday, June 15.

ALSO READ: Rap videos, skydives and jerk chicken take-out, the top 10 weird and wonderful player unveilings

“This is a well deserved opportunity by Noah,” stated Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend. “We know of his abilities, so it’s a great gesture by John Herdman to include him into the National Team. Hopefully this is just the start for not only Noah, but a few of our other young Canadians.”

Verhoeven made his debut in the national youth program at 14 and has most recently represented Canada in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, as well as the Toulon tournament. He played in all three of Canada’s matches in Toulon, and was widely regarded as a standout talent during his U-20 side’s 0-0 draw with Portugal, 1-1 draw with Japan and against group winners Turkey, where he scored the winning goal.

ALSO READ: Forged in fire: D-Day remembered by 99-year-old navy commander

Verhoeven, from Burnaby, signed with Pacific FC in January and has started all six Canadian Premier League (CPL) games with a number of strong performances. The young Pacific FC side doesn’t have the best record, this season (1-3-2) but as talents like Verhoeven mature, the future looks more promising.

Pacific FC were formed in 2018 and brings professional soccer to Vancouver Island. The team are hoping for a win against York9 FC who are in poor form (0-2-3) on Saturday June 15 at 9:00 a.m. Vancouver Island fans can join in the excitement at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as Strathcona. The game will also be streamed live on onesoccer.ca.

For information and tickets visit pacificfc.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple
Next story
Workers in ‘precarious employment’ a problem, Sidney’s WorkBC Centre say they can help

Just Posted

Portland author pens biography about Victoria race car driver, Billy Foster

Book release to take place in Langford on June 14

Folk troubadour joins Gettin’ Higher Choir for Victoria concert

June 15 performance at Alix Goolden Hall will benefit Mozambique

Workers in ‘precarious employment’ a problem, Sidney’s WorkBC Centre say they can help

Centre offers skills training, resume help and career advice for people in unstable jobs

LOCAL FLAVOUR: Capital Region abuzz with activity for Pollinator Week

Linda Geggie is the executive director with the CR FAIR

VIDEO: View Royal Fire Rescue Open House another success

Families, community engage with firefighters

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read