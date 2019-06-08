Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

Pacific FC’s Noah Verhoeven has been invited to train with the Canada’s Men’s National Soccer Team for the remainder of the pre-tournament camp they are currently participating in.

The Los Angeles camp is being held in preparation ahead of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 19-year-old midfielder will train with the squad as Canada prepares for its opening game versus Martinique on Saturday, June 15.

“This is a well deserved opportunity by Noah,” stated Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend. “We know of his abilities, so it’s a great gesture by John Herdman to include him into the National Team. Hopefully this is just the start for not only Noah, but a few of our other young Canadians.”

Verhoeven made his debut in the national youth program at 14 and has most recently represented Canada in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, as well as the Toulon tournament. He played in all three of Canada’s matches in Toulon, and was widely regarded as a standout talent during his U-20 side’s 0-0 draw with Portugal, 1-1 draw with Japan and against group winners Turkey, where he scored the winning goal.

Verhoeven, from Burnaby, signed with Pacific FC in January and has started all six Canadian Premier League (CPL) games with a number of strong performances. The young Pacific FC side doesn’t have the best record, this season (1-3-2) but as talents like Verhoeven mature, the future looks more promising.

Pacific FC were formed in 2018 and brings professional soccer to Vancouver Island. The team are hoping for a win against York9 FC who are in poor form (0-2-3) on Saturday June 15 at 9:00 a.m. Vancouver Island fans can join in the excitement at Darcy’s Pub Downtown and Westshore as well as Strathcona. The game will also be streamed live on onesoccer.ca.

For information and tickets visit pacificfc.ca.



