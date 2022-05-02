Pacific FC’s undefeated start to season ends against Calgary

Pacific FC struggled against Cavalry FC on May 1. In this file photo, Pacific FC’s Kadin Chung, left, and Cavalry FC’s Jose Escalante chase the ball during the 2021 Canadian Championship quarterfinal in Calgary. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Pacific FC’s undefeated streak to start the Canadian Premier League season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Cavalry FC in Calgary.

A couple of sloppy defensive giveaways were punished by Cavalry – the team PFC beat in last year’s playoff semi-finals – during Sunday’s game.

Cavalry got off to a roaring start in front of their home crowd, taking the lead with less than a minute on the clock. PFC midfielder Manny Aparicio got caught on the ball after trying to let a loose Calvary FC touch roll out for a goal kick. Goalkeeper Calum Irving rushed out of his net but failed to deal with the loose ball, allowing Cavalry’s Jose Escalante to square the ball to Alli Musse who finished cooly. Another defensive slip-up allowed Cavalry FC to make it 2-0. PFC was trying to play out from the back but Nathan Mavila got caught on the ball, and Cavalry forward Joe Mason rifled the ball past the fingertips of Irving to double Cavalry’s lead.

PFC grew into the game a little but never really fired on full cylinders. Marco Bustos had the best chance to score when he dribbled into the box, twisting Calvary defenders inside and out, but couldn’t score with a low-driven shot straight at the PFC keeper.

The loss continues a disappointing start to PFC’s trip on the road after they tied 0-0 with Edmonton FC on April 27.

Despite the dropped points, Pacific FC remains on top of the Canadian Premier League standings but is one of only two teams to have played five games, along with Edmonton FC. Pacific FC has 10 points, with Atletico Ottawa in second with seven points and a game in hand. Pacific FC will face off against Atletico in the capital on May 7.

