‘Pacific frontal system’ moving over B.C. prompts snow, rainfall warnings

‘Rapidly accumulating snow’ dump, heavy rainfall, 4-metre waves expected in parts of province

Environment Canada is warning drivers who intend to travel Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass about hazardous conditions due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”

It says a Pacific frontal system will bring up to 50 centimetres of snow before Thursday night.

About 15 centimetres of snow is also expected in the North Peace River region, where a separate snowfall warning has been issued, before easing overnight.

The weather office says that same system has also prompted rainfall warnings for northern sections of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, while a special weather statement along the west coast of Vancouver Island from Tofino south to Clo-oose warns of waves of up to four metres.

It says water levels could reach 60 centimetres above the normal highest tide and may push the water into low-lying areas and could sweep beachgoers into the ocean.

The latest advisories come on the heels of a wind storm that knocked out power to thousands on the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island overnight Wednesday, while also causing numerous ferry cancellations.