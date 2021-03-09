Paddleboard stolen from Oak Bay residence

Minor thefts continued to bother Oak Bay residents last week including a paddleboard.

The 11-foot Kahuna stand-up paddleboard was reported missing to Oak Bay police on March 1. The board, stored near a home on King George Terrace, is described as having a hole at the front that has been filled with silicone and also has a nose wire loop. Police have no witnesses or suspects.

On March 2, a resident reported a bottle and can collector had accessed recycle materials in a condominium parking lot.

Many people make a habit of collecting recyclables once they are placed curbside however, in this case the person entered private property.

“Locking recycle bins and posting private property signs can discourage collectors and assist police with enforcement action,” said Sgt. Markus Lueder.

On March 3, Oak Bay Police were called to a minor three-car collision on Cadboro Bay Road.

The driver of a black Jaguar failed to stop for the vehicles in front of them and created a chain reaction when they crashed into the back of a black Audi, which forced it into the back of a white Volkswagen that had come to a stop at a red light.

No injuries were reported at the time. Police say vehicle damage was relatively minor.

On March 5, a motorist shared vehicle dash-cam video with police that showed the driver of a grey minivan roll through the Bowker Avenue and Hampshire Road four-way stop “without any effort or attempt to brake or come to a stop,” Lueder wrote.

Efforts to identify the van were unsuccessful because the licence plate was not legible in the video.

