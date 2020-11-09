Police arrest two suspects after robbery at Quadra Village store at knifepoint

Victoria Police Service Dog Zender helped arrest two people in Quadra Village on Sunday. (VicPD)

A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after a report someone robbed a Quadra Village store at knifepoint.

Victoria police officers and a police dog were called to a store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of armed robbery.

Staff had observed a man and woman taking items from the shelves and placing them inside their coats. When staff confronted them, the woman brandished a knife. Staff backed away and the two people fled.

No injuries were reported.

Police dog Zender and his human partner located a man a short distance away. He was arrested, and several knives were located on him when searched.

A woman suspect was also located a short distance away. Police say she refused to comply with officer’s direction and tried to fight as she was arrested. She was taken into custody.

The pair was transported to Victoria Police Department cells where they were held for morning court.

