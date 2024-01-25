Pair charged after teen stabbed in the gut on a bus outside Surrey mall

Police say 2023 incident tied to mall altercation following remarks made to victim’s girlfriend

A 19-year-old Richmond man and 17-year-old Surrey boy are charged with aggravated assault related to a stabbing on a bus near Guildford Town Centre shopping mall on July 22, 2023.

Constable Amanda Steed, of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said Ramadhan Ibrahim-Hussein, 19, and the 17-year-old boy – whose identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act – are both “known to police.”

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m., Steed noted, after a teenager and his girlfriend were “involved in an altercation with two individuals at Guildford Mall following derogatory comments allegedly made to the girlfriend.”

The teen and his girlfriend then boarded a bus at 104 Avenue and 152 Street, and after it departed “the two suspects boarded the same bus at the next stop,” Steed said.

“A second altercation took place, during which one of the suspects removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in the stomach before exiting onto 104 Ave,” police allege. “The victim was transported to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.”

Steed said the suspects’ faces were covered and both wore “nondescript” clothing, “making identification difficult.

“However, our detectives were more than up to the challenge,” she added. “Evidence was painstakingly gathered and analyzed, and forensic methodologies utilized, resulting in the arrests.”

Hussein is set to appear in Surrey provincial court on Friday, Jan. 26 and the youth is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.