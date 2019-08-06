UPDATE: Driver in Jacklin Road collision complained of chest pain

Nearly 800 BC Hydro customers were without power after collision with utility pole

A white vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday near the Belmont Market on Jacklin Road. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

The driver of the white van that crashed into a Jacklin Road utility pole on Tuesday evening was conscious when the Langford Fire Department arrived on scene and, with some coaxing, was able to crawl out of the back of his vehicle.

According to Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey, responders were concerned about the power lines damaged in the crash and were going to wait until BC Hydro arrived to use the Jaws of Life, but the driver of the vehicle was ultimately able to crawl out with some assistance.

“He wasn’t pinned in there so he just needed some encouragement and we were able to get him out,” Aubrey said.

He said the man, believed to be over the age of 50, was complaining of chest pain before responders boarded him onto a waiting ambulance.

BC Hydro arrived on the scene before 7 p.m. and Aubrey said traffic will remain blocked on the stretch of road until they are able to make it safe.

As of 7:29 p.m., the BC Hydro outage map showed power was estimated to be back on at 11 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 7:02 p.m.

A pair of crashes affected traffic in Langford Tuesday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Jacklin Road near the Belmont Market was closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident. A white van could be seen on its side and appeared to have crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was still inside.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were on scene. Fire crews extracted the driver through the back of the vehicle while onlookers clapped. The man was conscious and appeared to be in shock. He was immediately put into an ambulance.

Lilian Brunet lives nearby and said she heard an explosion that she believes was the pole hitting a transformer. Brunet said she believes the driver is an elderly man. She said she came outside to see what was happening when the lights flickered.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, 789 customers were without power as of 6 p.m. and hydro crews were on site. The outage is for customers north of Sunheights Drive, south of Jenkins Avenue, west of Veterans Memorial Parkway and east of Happy Valley Road.

Further up, on Sooke Road near Jacklin Road, a truck went off the road. Westbound traffic was slightly delayed, but moving shortly after the incident.

