The cause of a Saanich apartment fire that claimed the life of a woman in her 60s remains under investigation. The early Friday morning fire happened in the 2600-block of Richmond Road. Investigators also continue to determine the cause of a Sunday morning that damaged a duplex in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Pair of Saanich fires, including one that resulted in a death, remain under investigation

Saanich Fire expect to wrap up investigation into Richmond Road Tuesday

A duo of Saanich fires, including one that claimed the life of a woman in her 60s, remain under investigation.

Brock Henson, assistant deputy fire chief of the Saanich Fire Department, said Monday afternoon that the investigation into Friday’s fire on Richmond Road remains on-going with a conclusion expected Tuesday.

The fire left 24 out of the 86 apartment units uninhabitable.

RELATED: Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

Emergency crews responded to the fire in 2600-block of Richmond Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. Heavy smoke and flames were pouring from a fourth-floor balcony when firefighters arrived.

One woman, in her 60s, died. She was found in the hallway of the fourth floor and later succumbed to her injuries. Two other residents were sent to hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

RELATED: VIDEO: House fire knocked down quickly in Gordon Head

The investigation into a Sunday morning fire in Gordon Head also continues, said Henson.

The fire caused heavy smoke and water damage to a duplex in the 4000-block of Magdelin Avenue but it did not lead to any injuries or worse, as all occupants were able to leave the building on their own.

