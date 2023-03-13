Oak Bay officers delivered a tongue lashing last week after two people left an eatery without paying the bill. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay officers delivered a tongue lashing last week after two people left an eatery without paying the bill. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pair stiffs Oak Bay restaurant on $120 tab, tracked by police to nearby restaurant

Dine and dash was among 60 calls to Oak Bay police last week

A man and woman are no longer welcome at an Oak Bay restaurant after bailing on the bill Friday.

Officers were called to a restaurant on The Avenue for a report of a man and a woman in their 20s had dined and dashed, leaving a $120 bill unpaid, Oak Bay police said in a statement. Police located the pair at another restaurant on Oak Bay Avenue.

The two were initially uncooperative but eventually escorted back to the first eatery where they settled the bill.

Both were told to not return to the restaurant again.

It was among 60 calls for service from the Oak Bay Police Department for the week of for the week of March 6 to 12.

READ ALSO: Return of precious family heirloom brightens the holidays for Victoria woman

Late-night pool party

A pair of drunk men were arrested early Sunday morning after a break-and-enter was reported at a University of Victoria building.

On March 12, shortly after 3 a.m., Oak Bay police discovered two suspects they say entered a building through an open window. Officers say the men were intoxicated and had been playing pool and the piano inside the building. As no further criminal acts were committed, and no damage was done to the property, both men were released from police custody and issued a trespass letter and referred to the Restorative Justice Program.

Feed bag lost in the city

Somewhere in the city a backpack full of spoiled food awaits its owner.

A resident reported to Oak Bay police that they lost their green Outbound brand backpack somewhere between Oak Bay Avenue and Fisgard Street. The backpack contained frozen entrees from Chef on the Run and a binder of personal documents. Oak Bay police as anyone who may find it to call the department at 250-592-2424 so it can be returned.

READ ALSO: Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

Bike swiped at UVic

A locked bike was swiped from outside the engineering building at UVic on March 8.

The bike was stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and is a men’s 18-speed, large frame Cannondale R900SI, beige with blue accents and Canadian and U.S. stickers.

Oak Bay police as ask anyone with information on these or any crime to call the department at 250-592-2424 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayoak bay police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Oak Bay officers delivered a tongue lashing last week after two people left an eatery without paying the bill. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pair stiffs Oak Bay restaurant on $120 tab, tracked by police to nearby restaurant

Jim Isacson says he’s saddened by the appeals. ‘They’re doing this off the back of senior citizens.’ (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford mobile home owners fear lost savings after park owner appeals assessments

University of Victoria Vikes local guard Diego Maffia finished with 20 points, two assists and two rebounds in UVic’s final game of the season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)
UVic finishes 4th at U Sports men’s national basketball championships

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Pop-up banner image