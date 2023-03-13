Pair stiffs Oak Bay restaurant on $120 tab, tracked by police to nearby restaurant

Dine and dash was among 60 calls to Oak Bay police last week

Oak Bay officers delivered a tongue lashing last week after two people left an eatery without paying the bill. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man and woman are no longer welcome at an Oak Bay restaurant after bailing on the bill Friday.

Officers were called to a restaurant on The Avenue for a report of a man and a woman in their 20s had dined and dashed, leaving a $120 bill unpaid, Oak Bay police said in a statement. Police located the pair at another restaurant on Oak Bay Avenue.

The two were initially uncooperative but eventually escorted back to the first eatery where they settled the bill.

Both were told to not return to the restaurant again.

It was among 60 calls for service from the Oak Bay Police Department for the week of for the week of March 6 to 12.

READ ALSO: Return of precious family heirloom brightens the holidays for Victoria woman

Late-night pool party

A pair of drunk men were arrested early Sunday morning after a break-and-enter was reported at a University of Victoria building.

On March 12, shortly after 3 a.m., Oak Bay police discovered two suspects they say entered a building through an open window. Officers say the men were intoxicated and had been playing pool and the piano inside the building. As no further criminal acts were committed, and no damage was done to the property, both men were released from police custody and issued a trespass letter and referred to the Restorative Justice Program.

Feed bag lost in the city

Somewhere in the city a backpack full of spoiled food awaits its owner.

A resident reported to Oak Bay police that they lost their green Outbound brand backpack somewhere between Oak Bay Avenue and Fisgard Street. The backpack contained frozen entrees from Chef on the Run and a binder of personal documents. Oak Bay police as anyone who may find it to call the department at 250-592-2424 so it can be returned.

READ ALSO: Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

Bike swiped at UVic

A locked bike was swiped from outside the engineering building at UVic on March 8.

The bike was stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and is a men’s 18-speed, large frame Cannondale R900SI, beige with blue accents and Canadian and U.S. stickers.

Oak Bay police as ask anyone with information on these or any crime to call the department at 250-592-2424 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayoak bay police