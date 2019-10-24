Pam Am Cross Country Championships launch school challenge for younger students

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 can compete in the Nations Cup

Bruce Deacon explains Pan Am Nations Cup to a group of about 20 Grade 3, 4 and 5 students at St Michael’s University Junior School. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Pan Am Cross Country Championships drew a little closer for a number of students at St. Michael’s University School, junior campus with the launch of the Nations Cup school challenge.

The Nations Cup will be part of the official race schedule on Feb. 29, 2020, taking place at the Bear Mountain Golf Resort. Schools will be designated a country and run in T-shirts with the country’s team colours.

Categories of students from Kindergarten to Grade 2, Grade 3 to Grade 5 and Grade 6 to eight are eligible to race. A special draw will be made on Jan. 31 to designate the country for each school.

Bruce Deacon, general manager of the Pan Am local organizing committee, says schools will be connected with guest speakers from their country, along with launching various learning activities for teachers to further engage their students.

“This is a great fitness goal to inspire students to keep running though the wet winter months,” says Beacon.

The 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup will draw teams from about half of the 44 countries in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Registration for the Nations Cup opens Oct. 24 and can be found at https://bit.ly/2BEJ6jJ.

For more information about the Pan Am XC Cup go to panamxccup2020.com.