‘Panda’ Goodlife runner searches for his head

A Panda runner in the Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon is searching for his head after he removed it about 27 kilometres into the run. (Photo Brynn Feather Visuals)

The GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon put out a somewhat unusual post-race call for help.

The marathon posted to its Facebook account Tuesday asking if anyone might know the whereabouts of a large Panda head – the missing portion of a ‘Super Pacers’ costume.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands show for 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria

The Super Pacers are a collection of self-described “consistent, dedicated, insane runners from across the nation.” Often in costume or brightly-coloured running clothes, the Super Pacers have joined the Victoria Goodlife marathon for five years.

The ‘Panda’ isn’t identified in the post, but Goodlife says it was around the 27-28 kilometre mark that he had to remove his Panda head and passed it off to a nearby runners’ wife to be returned at the finish line.

READ ALSO: GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

“Unfortunately the meet up didn’t happen and the Panda has another race in the States this coming weekend and needs his head back.”

An update at the top of the post says there has been “an unconfirmed panda head sighting.”

The Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon saw more than 8,500 runners hit the pavement on Sunday with Eric Finan nabbing the winning title for the men and Andrea Lee for women in the full marathon.