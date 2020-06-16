COVID-19 may depress the enrolment of international students at Canadian universities. (Stock photo)

Pandemic may fail foreign enrolment at Canadian universities

New Stats Canada report underscores reliance on international students

A new report from Statistics Canada warns that COVID-19 might depress the number of international students studying in Canada, a growing, important source of revenue for universities.

While the report acknowledges uncertainty about how the pandemic might impact enrolment specifically and institutions generally, the report finds “real concerns” that demand for Canadian post-secondary education from abroad will decline.

Just under 14 per cent of post-secondary students enrolled at Canadian university campuses in 2017-2018 fell into the category of international students, up from 5.2 per cent less than a decade earlier in 2009-2010. International students pay what the report calls “substantially higher tuition fees” than their Canadian-born counterparts, fees that have helped reduce some of the gap between rising operating expenses and stagnant provincial grants over the past decade, according to the report.

In fact, certain programs have been relying heavily on international student enrolment, most notably those in the category of mathematics and computer and information sciences, where almost one-third of college and university enrolments were international.

RELATED: B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

RELATED: International students account for rise in enrolment at Canadian colleges and universities

Key source countries of international students include China, which was the main source country in 11 of the 12 broad university program categories, often by a wide margin, as well as India, which was the primary source in nine out of 12 broad college program categories.

But if these are the broad parameters, Canada’s “increased reliance on international enrolments” has raised concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as physical distancing directives may impact programs that require in-person contact through laboratory or studio work, internships, or music recitals. New public health measures also require all individuals entering Canada to quarantine for 14 days.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Just Posted

Some residents still don’t feel safe nearly one year after prison escape

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Pandemic may fail foreign enrolment at Canadian universities

New Stats Canada report underscores reliance on international students

Bear Mountain spa officially opens doors for first time amidst pandemic

Amatista Spa opens June 16

COVID-19 contributes to spike in overdose deaths, experts say

‘Unintended consequences’ of pandemic, stronger drug supply play role in fatal overdoses

One man in custody after late-night stabbing in Victoria

The stabbing took place during altercation in a Gorge Road East building

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Most Read