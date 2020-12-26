Dean Murdock hosting an episode of Amazing Places, his new placemaking podcast with 22 episodes that he started in July. (Dean Murdock Photo)

Dean Murdock hosting an episode of Amazing Places, his new placemaking podcast with 22 episodes that he started in July. (Dean Murdock Photo)

Pandemic podcasts emerge in Greater Victoria with policy, politics and punditry

Best Coast and Amazing Places podcasts put policy into practice

Death, innovation and a boon in podcasts might best mark 2020.

There have been dozens of startup podcasts on southern Vancouver Island since the digital format of on-demand radio became popular more than a decade ago. Students use them for school projects, while organization such as the Chamber of Commerce created Chamber Chats as a tool to connect with the community.

“I was missing conversations the I used to have all the time about community building and placemaking that were cut off by COVID-19,” said Dean Murdock, the former Saanich councillor whose new podcast Amazing Places focuses on urban placemaking. “My partner said, ‘do a podcast,’ I think, as a chance for her to get a break from me nattering about this stuff to her, but she’s right.”

Murdock’s dropped 22 Amazing Places podcasts since he started in July. His show takes a focus on placemaking, infill and density housing, the redesign of roads, and more. They come out weekly (usually on Fridays) and he’s topped 1,000 listeners.

His guests are predominantly Greater Victoria locals, such as Todd Litman of the Victoria Transit Policy Institute doing a deep dive on the real cost of free parking in urban planning, or Colwood Coun. Gordie Logan, who talked about how close the vote is in Colwood on the debate to prioritize Ocean Boulevard as a highway or close it to cars as a destination for pedestrians and cyclists. Murdock’s also had Cleveland-based road safety advocate and author Angie Schmitt on to promote her new book Right of Way. Schmitt’s profile brought an international audience with clicks coming from around the globe, as she is among the leaders in the movement to redesign roads to promote safe walking, biking and transit.

“Initially, it was about the changes in the community as a result of pandemic and it blossomed as I built a network of connections with people who I wanted to have on,” Murdock said. “When I started in July, at that point, major topics were pandemic patios, and creating public spaces, major changes during the pandemic.”

Murdock uses the Anchor software app to record and post the Amazing Places to Spotify, Google and Apple podcast apps. So do Dell and Caradonna, who have released four podcasts and have had more than 500 listeners.

Matt Dell and Jeremy Caradonna, a pair of government employees who are also musicians, missed out on the conversations they were having after evening jam sessions. To fill the gap, they started the Best Coast Political Podcast, and join the likes of the Out of Left Field as a local, politically-focused show that’s run independent of media.

What also makes them stand out is that they are completely non-profit, filling a niche for local politics and community building that all three want to hear more about. With the ongoing lockdown and the availability of the technology, it was only a matter of time, said Caradonna.

READ ALSO: Saanich Coun. Dean Murdock won’t run for re-election

“The response is way bigger and better than we thought it would be,” Caradonna said. “It’s way more than we thought we’d get, and we’re getting emails and social media messages from politicos, local politicians, that they’re listening.”

READ MORE: New book by UVic author tackles sustainable economics

Their first episode talked politics with veteran press gallery reporter Richard Zussman and their second looked at homelessness with Victoria Coun. Sarah Potts and local documentary filmmaker Krista Loughton.

“It’s meant to be the kind of conversation you would have at the pub with your friends, exploring issues and talking about things [in a safe way] you’re afraid to put on social media,” Dell said. “Jeremy and I had so many of those conversations, we would hang out and go at it, and after, we’d say, damn that was nice and cathartic.”

Online, you’re either in your own echo chamber of like-minded individuals or facing off with uncivil keyboard warriors acting without impunity, Caradonna said, but eye to eye, people will use some level of decorum and respect.

All three are actually employees of the provincial government though they don’t work together.

Murdock is a Gordon Head resident and was a three-term Saanich councillor and CRD director until 2018 and currently works in the Ministry of Health’s Healthy Communities engagement initiative. Dell is director of legislation in the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, and president of the South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association. Caradonna, who is a full-time senior policy-maker with the province, is an adjunct professor with Environmental Studies at the University of Victoria (and who was running for the City of Victoria council byelection pre-COVID).

Locally, there are plenty of podcasts to check out. Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is part of a podcast called the Lisa, Gene and Eric podcast, with Gene Miller and Eric Bramble. Visit this story online for more.

The number of local podcasts is long. For more local podcast content try Skaana by author Mark Leiren Young, with a focus on orcas and the environment, Check the Program (a CFUV weekly show) on the upcoming arts and entertainment calendar, or the Creative Dive by Renee Leighann (former owner of the Copper Owl), which explores the hidden gems in the stories and experiences of artists and musicians from a Victoria perspective. There’s also a 2017 series called Monorail City from local transit planner Matthew Boyd that explored planning and other regional issues. A pair of Victoria Odd Fellows members have one called the Modern Goat Riders about their charity work, and the members of the Victoria Police union also have one.

(Travis Paterson has been a guest on the Amazing Places and Best Coast Political podcasts).

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich vehicle fire being investigated as suspicious
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Just Posted

Dean Murdock hosting an episode of Amazing Places, his new placemaking podcast with 22 episodes that he started in July. (Dean Murdock Photo)
Pandemic podcasts emerge in Greater Victoria with policy, politics and punditry

Best Coast and Amazing Places podcasts put policy into practice

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas for 2020/ (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Victoria’s Empress named best historic hotel in Americas

Destination landmark first opened in 1908

Vikram Sachdeva, founder and CEO of Seed and Stone, is disappointed with council’s refusal to refer his company’s application to the LCRB. (Stone and Seed/Submitted)
Sidney council refuses to comment on fourth pot store application, effectively denying it

Council also tells LCRB it won’t comment on new applications until pending applications are processed

Victoria Royals winger Keanu Derungs will suit up for team Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton this holiday season. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals winger wearing the red and white of Switzerland at world juniors

Keanu Derungs looks to help his country medal for just the second time in seasonal hockey favourite

Wylie Thomas burning carpet burweed at Cattle Point. The invasive plant has a shallow root and germinates quickly, making it hard to eradicate. However, a propane torch is an effective tool to kill it because of the shallow root. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay torching invasive burweed at Cattle Point

Carpet burweed threatens last of the camas meadows

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

News Bulletin file photo
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Most Read